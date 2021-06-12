KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price =================================================================================================== Shifa International Hospitals Limited # 08-06-2021 15-06-2021 15-06-2021 Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 09-06-2021 15-06-2021 427.80% (F) 07-06-2021 15-06-2021 Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd. 09-06-2021 15-06-2021 300% (i) 07-06-2021 Engro Fertilizers Limited 10-06-2021 16-06-2021 40% (i) 08-06-2021 Oil & Gas Development Company Limited 11-06-2021 17-06-2021 18% (iii) 09-06-2021 (AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Limited 11-06-2021 17-06-2021 (KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd. 14-06-2021 17-06-2021 Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited 09-06-2021 18-06-2021 NIL 18-06-2021 Ravi Textile Mills Limited # 12-06-2021 18-06-2021 18-06-2021 Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited 14-06-2021 20-06-2021 35% (i) 10-06-2021 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (Preference) 14-06-2021 20-06-2021 2.7% (i) 10-06-2021 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 14-06-2021 20-06-2021 8% (i) 10-06-2021 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited 12-06-2021 21-06-2021 10%(i),20% B 10-06-2021 Bunnys Limited # 14-06-2021 21-06-2021 21-06-2021 TRG Pakistan Limited 14-06-2021 21-06-2021 44% (i) 10-06-2021 Mehran Sugar Mills Limited 15-06-2021 21-06-2021 15% (i) 11-06-2021 E ngro Corporation Limited 15-06-2021 21-06-2021 120% (i) 11-06-2021 Atlas Honda Limited 10-06-2021 24-06-2021 135% (F) 08-06-2021 24-06-2021 Mari Petroleum Company Limited # 18-06-2021 24-06-2021 24-06-2021 Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited 18-06-2021 24-06-2021 45% (i) 16-06-2021 Gillette Pakistan Limited # 18-06-2021 25-06-2021 25-06-2021 Dandot Cement Company Limited * 18-06-2021 25-06-2021 161.67583966%R* 16-06-2021 (JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited 16-06-2021 29-06-2021 Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited 18-06-2021 29-06-2021 45.2% (F) 16-06-2021 29-06-2021 (JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd. 17-06-2021 30-06-2021 ===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a P remium of Rs.5/- per share *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021