Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 12 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                             Dividend     BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure            Bonus/         Date              EOGM
                                   From          To           Right       Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Shifa International Hospitals
Limited #                       08-06-2021    15-06-2021                                 15-06-2021
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited       09-06-2021    15-06-2021   427.80% (F)    07-06-2021     15-06-2021
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd.       09-06-2021    15-06-2021    300% (i)      07-06-2021
Engro Fertilizers Limited       10-06-2021    16-06-2021     40% (i)      08-06-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited                 11-06-2021    17-06-2021    18% (iii)     09-06-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari
Bank Limited                    11-06-2021    17-06-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd.        14-06-2021    17-06-2021
Haseeb Waqas Sugar
Mills Limited                   09-06-2021    18-06-2021       NIL                       18-06-2021
Ravi Textile Mills Limited #    12-06-2021    18-06-2021                                 18-06-2021
Fauji Fertilizer
Company Limited                 14-06-2021    20-06-2021     35% (i)      10-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited
(Preference)                    14-06-2021    20-06-2021    2.7% (i)      10-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited               14-06-2021    20-06-2021     8% (i)       10-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills
Limited                         12-06-2021    21-06-2021   10%(i),20% B   10-06-2021
Bunnys Limited #                14-06-2021    21-06-2021                                 21-06-2021
TRG Pakistan Limited            14-06-2021    21-06-2021     44% (i)      10-06-2021
Mehran Sugar Mills Limited      15-06-2021    21-06-2021     15% (i)      11-06-2021
E ngro Corporation Limited      15-06-2021    21-06-2021    120% (i)      11-06-2021
Atlas Honda Limited             10-06-2021    24-06-2021    135% (F)      08-06-2021     24-06-2021
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited #                       18-06-2021    24-06-2021                                 24-06-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited             18-06-2021    24-06-2021     45% (i)      16-06-2021
Gillette Pakistan Limited #     18-06-2021    25-06-2021                                 25-06-2021
Dandot Cement
Company Limited *               18-06-2021    25-06-2021  161.67583966%R*  16-06-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank
Limited                         16-06-2021    29-06-2021
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
Limited                         18-06-2021    29-06-2021    45.2% (F)     16-06-2021     29-06-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd.         17-06-2021    30-06-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a P remium of Rs.5/- per share *

