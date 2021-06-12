JLI MEESEQ Fund Rates

ANL
32.21
Increased By
▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC
18.65
Increased By
▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL
26.45
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN
91.35
Increased By
▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP
8.21
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO
11.84
Increased By
▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC
126.00
Decreased By
▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL
48.20
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL
23.96
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL
27.90
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL
17.79
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL
11.45
Increased By
▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC
78.30
Decreased By
▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL
8.64
Decreased By
▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL
24.65
Increased By
▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO
44.75
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL
4.19
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM
16.31
Decreased By
▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF
46.70
Decreased By
▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL
36.20
Increased By
▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL
11.04
Decreased By
▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER
10.08
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL
90.20
Decreased By
▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL
26.25
Increased By
▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC
14.00
Increased By
▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK
1.58
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP
48.20
Increased By
▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG
168.50
Decreased By
▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY
49.39
Increased By
▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL
4.26
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
Comments are closed on this story.