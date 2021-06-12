Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
12 Jun 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (June 11, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.05575 0.05463 0.08900 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.05788 0.06250 0.12163 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.07263 0.08000 0.19513 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.10463 0.11013 0.28438 0.10463
Libor 3 Month 0.11900 0.13075 0.32088 0.11900
Libor 6 Month 0.14825 0.16475 0.43200 0.14825
Libor 1 Year 0.23925 0.24563 0.60463 0.23925
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
