KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (June 11, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 155.60 155.90 DKK 25.14 25.24 SAUDIA RIYAL 41.35 41.55 NOK 18.51 18.61 UAE DIRHAM 42.25 42.45 SEK 18.55 18.65 EURO 188.00 189.50 AUD $ 119.80 120.80 UK POUND 219.50 221.00 CAD $ 127.50 128.50 JAPANI YEN 1.40179 1.42179 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20 CHF 171.68 172.68 CHINESE YUAN 23.40 24.40 =========================================================================

