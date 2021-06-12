Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
12 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (June 11, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 155.60 155.90 DKK 25.14 25.24
SAUDIA RIYAL 41.35 41.55 NOK 18.51 18.61
UAE DIRHAM 42.25 42.45 SEK 18.55 18.65
EURO 188.00 189.50 AUD $ 119.80 120.80
UK POUND 219.50 221.00 CAD $ 127.50 128.50
JAPANI YEN 1.40179 1.42179 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20
CHF 171.68 172.68 CHINESE YUAN 23.40 24.40
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.