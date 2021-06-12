Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (June 11, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 157.96 154.34 GBP 223.99 218.82 EUR 192.53 188.57 JPY 1.4439 1.4108 SAR 42.16 41.10 AED 43.02 42.01 =================================

