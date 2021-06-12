Markets
Currency notes: exchange rates
12 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (June 11, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 157.96 154.34
GBP 223.99 218.82
EUR 192.53 188.57
JPY 1.4439 1.4108
SAR 42.16 41.10
AED 43.02 42.01
=================================
