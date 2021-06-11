What some of the budget measures mean

When all is said and done, not every budget measure impacts everyone directly. But almost all of them have a trickle-down effect on every Pakistani. Here are Business Recorder’s picks of the salient features of Budget 2020-21.

- Federal excise duty proposed on internet data usage at Rs5 per GB.

Many have criticised the proposal, and it is likely to be removed before the budget is implemented from 1 July.

- No change in tax rates for salaried class individuals.

Contrary to earlier belief that the salaried class will get a ‘relief’, they have to be content with having no new taxes imposed on their monthly incomes.

- Removes WHT on bank transactions.

This comes as a positive for filers of income tax returns, and is likely to help traders and businesspersons.

- Federal excise duty to be removed from small cars with engine capacity up to 850cc. Reduced rate of sales tax at 1% on local supply of electric vehicles.

This is likely to bring the prices of small cars down. In the case of electric vehicles, we will have to wait and watch when Pakistan starts producing them locally.

- Tax on the so-called ón’ money on vehicles, if vehicle is disposed without registration, is to be retained.

This proposal is not going to sit down well with car dealers who rely on early deliveries to make a profit.

- Reduction in threshold of monthly electricity bill for withholding tax on electricity consumption from 75,000 to 25,000 from domestic users not appearing on Active Taxpayers’ list.

If you are a non-filer, and your electricity bill is Rs25,000 or more, then bad news for you. This measure is meant to serve as a punishment for non-filers.

- Reduction in tax rate on capital gain tax on disposal of securities from 15% to 12.5%.

One of the most keenly-awaited measure for stock market investors, and is likely to give a boost to the KSE-100 Index.

- Reduction in tax liability by 25% for women entrepreneurs.

This is being seen as a positive for women's inclusion in the formal sector.

- Exemption from tax on import of books and agriculture equipment.

Good news for those who want to read books, and import agricultural equipment. We wonder why the two exemptions were clubbed together in one sentence.

- Removal of requirement of updating tax profile.

This requirement, when first introduced, drew a lot of criticism. However, all you needed to do was update your profile on the FBR website, just like you would on a social media page. Nonetheless, it has been removed.

- Deletion of withholding tax on domestic & international air travel.

This is likely to bring the cost of travel down. How much of it is passed on by the airline to the consumer is another matter.