Reactions! Pakistanis

11 Jun 2021

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government presented their third budget of total outlay Rs 8,487 billion on Friday.

Addressing the National Assembly, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said the country was now out of a dangerous situation as evident from the 3.94 percent GDP growth rate during the current fiscal year.

Apart from all the figures and analysis, the budget is also a day allowing Pakistanis to gove their two bits on the country's economical conditions.

Presented by the newly seated finance minister, the budget started off with usual sloganeering from the opposition members, which much to the annoyance of many has become a sort of trend in the country’s political culture.

“The traditional screaming and chanting inside the Parliament during the budget speech is so annoying. This trend should stop,” said journalist Wajahat Kazmi.

Members of the government lauded the measures taken in the Budget 2021-22. Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi termed it a ‘progressive budget’ and was of the view that that it will benefit SMEs, non-conventional exports and will also generate mass level employment.

Meanwhile, local skeptics were of the view that the budget will not bring any change in their daily lives.

Whereas, others express concern regarding raising tax on internet, former head of Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus, pointed out that taxing the internet further is a ‘regressive’ move, which will not help us move towards a Digital Pakistan.

Remembering the government past measures, an individual congratulated former finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh for ‘stabilizing and streamlining’ the economy.

Whereas, others blasted the government terming the allotment of budget as ‘unfair’ and catering only to the elite.

