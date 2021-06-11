ANL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.05%)
ASC 18.55 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.3%)
ASL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
AVN 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.76%)
DGKC 126.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.79%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
FCCL 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
FFBL 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
FFL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1%)
HASCOL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.04%)
HUBC 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
JSCL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.43%)
KAPCO 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.75%)
PIBTL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.97%)
PTC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.3%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.56%)
SNGP 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.94%)
TRG 168.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.98%)
UNITY 49.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
WTL 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,283 Increased By ▲ 24.83 (0.47%)
BR30 27,597 Increased By ▲ 41.59 (0.15%)
KSE100 48,287 Increased By ▲ 35.8 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,472 Decreased By ▼ -65.17 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares end with gains

  • The Hang Seng Index added 0.36 percent, or 103.25 points to 28,842.13.
AFP 11 Jun 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed the week on a positive note Friday following a record-breaking performance on Wall Street with investors brushing off a forecast-beating US inflation reading.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.36 percent, or 103.25 points to 28,842.13.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.58 percent, or 21.11 points, to 3,589.75 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.60 percent, or 14.65 points, to 2,407.93.

Yuan China stock tokyo stock HongKong

Hong Kong shares end with gains

At least 23 killed as passenger bus crashes in Khuzdar, Balochistan

JP Morgan puts weight behind Pakistan's economy, but cautions over challenges

Govt hopeful about IMF relaxations

Amid Opposition boycott, NA passes 21 bills

China passes anti-foreign sanctions law

New Zealand Muslims object to mosque attack film while pain still raw

FY22 budget to be presented today

BISP disbursements: Survey shows Rs6.5m discrepancy in data

Agri sector grows 2.8pc

Installed power capacity grows 3.6pc

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters