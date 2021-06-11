Markets
Hong Kong shares end with gains
11 Jun 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed the week on a positive note Friday following a record-breaking performance on Wall Street with investors brushing off a forecast-beating US inflation reading.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.36 percent, or 103.25 points to 28,842.13.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.58 percent, or 21.11 points, to 3,589.75 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.60 percent, or 14.65 points, to 2,407.93.
