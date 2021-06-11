ANL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.89%)
ASC 18.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.59%)
ASL 26.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
AVN 91.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.9%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.47%)
BYCO 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
DGKC 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.97%)
EPCL 48.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
FCCL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
FFBL 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
FFL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
JSCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.88%)
KAPCO 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.69%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.59%)
PIBTL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
POWER 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PPL 90.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
PTC 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.46%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.56%)
SNGP 49.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.48%)
TRG 169.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.11%)
UNITY 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
WTL 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,297 Increased By ▲ 39.31 (0.75%)
BR30 27,770 Increased By ▲ 214.37 (0.78%)
KSE100 48,382 Increased By ▲ 130.28 (0.27%)
KSE30 19,517 Decreased By ▼ -20.63 (-0.11%)
European stocks extend gains for sixth day

  • The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% by 0715 GMT and was on course for a fourth straight weekly gain.
Reuters 11 Jun 2021

European stocks extended gains for a sixth session on Friday, buoyed by hopes that major central banks will stay accommodative despite signs of rising inflation, while gains in miners and travel firms supported regional indexes.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% by 0715 GMT and was on course for a fourth straight weekly gain.

Miners jumped 1.0%, boosting UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 by 0.3%, while travel and leisure stocks bounced from the previous session's drop.

Dutch tech investor Prosus rose 0.7% as it said it expected full-year earnings per share to have nearly doubled in the past year.

French reinsurer Scor jumped 5.5% after Covea, the top shareholder of the company, agreed to an orderly exit from the company following a settlement over a frustrated takeover attempt and ensuing legal disputes.

