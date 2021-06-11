ANL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.89%)
Pakistan to announce FY22 budget today

  • Will look to balance economic growth and stabilisation with fiscal discipline
  • Finance minister Shaukat Tarin says incentives to be offered to exporters, IT
BR Web Desk Updated 11 Jun 2021

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will unveil its third budget today with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin looking to balance the government's aim to boost GDP growth, and cut fiscal expenditure.

Tarin, the country's fourth finance minister in less than three years of the PTI government, has the added challenge of financing Pakistan's vaccination drive as it ambitiously plans to innoculate a maximum number of people against Covid-19 in as little time as possible. The government has already announced that it will be mandatory for all private and public sector employees to be vaccinated, with provinces also introducing penalties of salary suspensions. A couple of days ago, Pakistan announced that it has vaccinated 10 million people.

A recurring wave of Covid-19 and frequent, but 'smarter', lockdowns have already put the economy on a stop-and-start loop. However, Tarin said Pakistan's response to the pandemic has been much better than that of other countries.

The ex-banker, while unveiling the Economic Survey 2020-21 on Thursday, credited the government for its policies in response to multiple challenges, but said the economy needed a growth of 6-7% if it wanted to reduce unemployment. Pakistan registered GDP growth of 3.9% in the outgoing fiscal year, a number that beat many earlier estimates.

JP Morgan puts weight behind Pakistan's economy, but cautions over challenges

While the government is expected to announce a GDP growth target of 4.8% for fiscal year 2021-22, many still believe that higher growth would need to come on the back of higher expenditure. In its report earlier this week, JP Morgan, a leading financial services company, said that it saw Pakistan's economy growing at 4% in the coming fiscal year.

"The risks of restrictive actions to contain the virus remain and continue to weigh on the growth outlook," said JP Morgan in its report titled, 'Pakistan: Reassessing the investment thesis'.

Tarin, on Thursday, said incentives will be offered to the IT sector, and Pakistan will focus more towards value-added exports. His statement came as the country continued to rely on remittances, and foreign loans for its external financing requirements. Despite a massive fall in the rupee, Pakistan's exports have continued to remain low.

