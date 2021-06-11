SINGAPORE: US oil may rise to $71.28 per barrel, as it has cleared a resistance at $69.96.

The roller-coaster move on Thursday may have been driven by a wave (4), which will be followed by a wave (5). Wave theory suggests this wave (5) be equal to the wave (1).

In light of this equality, the wave (5) may travel to about $73.57.

A break below $68.99 could be followed by a deep drop into the range of $66.42-$67.57.

On the daily chart, the uptrend remains intact.

It is extending towards $75, as indicated by a bullish triangle.

Wave pattern suggests the progress of a big wave C from $51.64, which may extend into a higher target zone of $79.68 to $84.47.

However, the immediate resistance at $71.93 should be watched out, as it may trigger a pullback towards the triangle.

