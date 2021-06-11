ANL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.89%)
ASC 18.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.02%)
ASL 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
AVN 91.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.65%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
BYCO 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
DGKC 127.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.55%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
FFL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
HASCOL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
JSCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
KAPCO 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
PPL 90.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.4%)
PRL 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
PTC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.92%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 49.60 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.44%)
TRG 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.08%)
UNITY 49.98 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.48%)
WTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
BR100 5,295 Increased By ▲ 37.06 (0.7%)
BR30 27,746 Increased By ▲ 189.86 (0.69%)
KSE100 48,369 Increased By ▲ 117.93 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,514 Decreased By ▼ -23.12 (-0.12%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,576
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
938,737
1,30324hr
3.22% positivity
Sindh
326,413
Punjab
343,499
Balochistan
26,084
Islamabad
82,001
KPK
135,383
Brent oil may retest resistance at $72.71

  • On the daily chart, the uptrend remains intact and is extending towards $75, as suggested by a confirmed wedge.
Reuters 11 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest a resistance at $72.71 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $73.38-$73.80 range.

The market seesawed on Thursday. The drastic move could have been driven by a wave 4, which will be reversed by an upward wave 5.

The wave 5 is expected to be roughly equal to the wave 1, to travel to $74.47. A break below $71.62 again will confirm a small double-top around $72.71, a bearish target of $70 will be established then.

On the daily chart, the uptrend remains intact and is extending towards $75, as suggested by a confirmed wedge.

A rising trendline points at a much higher target of $85.17.

Key support is at $70.75, a break below which could signal the completion of the rise from the May 21 low of $64.57. Oil is highly likely to retreat towards $68.43 thereafter.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

