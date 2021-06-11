ANL 32.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.99%)
ASC 18.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.02%)
ASL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
AVN 91.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.65%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
BYCO 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
DGKC 127.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.55%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
FFL 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
HUBC 78.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
JSCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
KAPCO 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
PPL 90.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.4%)
PRL 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
PTC 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.07%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 49.60 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.44%)
TRG 169.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.19%)
UNITY 50.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.73%)
WTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
BR100 5,296 Increased By ▲ 38.41 (0.73%)
BR30 27,734 Increased By ▲ 177.88 (0.65%)
KSE100 48,369 Increased By ▲ 117.01 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,512 Decreased By ▼ -25.89 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,576
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
938,737
1,30324hr
3.22% positivity
Sindh
326,413
Punjab
343,499
Balochistan
26,084
Islamabad
82,001
KPK
135,383
Gold hovers near $1,900/oz as dollar, yields dip after US data

  • Silver was steady at $27.96 per ounce, palladium slipped 0.5% to $2,763.87, while platinum edged 0.1% lower to $1,150.31.
Reuters 11 Jun 2021

Gold prices hovered near the key $1,900 per ounce level on Friday, helped by a weaker dollar and US bond yields, as investors shrugged off data that showed a rise in US inflation and hoped the Federal Reserve would not change its dovish stance.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,899.28 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT. Prices have risen 0.5% so far this week.

  • US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,901.20 per ounce.

  • The dollar index fell to trade at 90.057 after hitting a near one-week high in the previous session.

  • The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields dropped to a three-month low, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.

  • Data showed US consumer prices rose solidly in May, leading to the biggest annual increase in nearly 13 years, while weekly jobless claims dropped to their lowest level in nearly 15 months last week.

  • The European Central Bank raised its growth and inflation projections on Thursday but pledged a steady flow of stimulus over the summer, fearing that a retreat now would accelerate a concerning rise in borrowing costs and choke off the recovery.

    • Investors are not freaking out over a spike in US inflation in the past two months, showing confidence that the Fed is deftly handling a rebound in economic growth.

  • The US central bank is likely to announce in August or September a strategy for reducing its massive bond-buying program, but won't start cutting monthly purchases until early next year, a Reuters poll found.

  • Silver was steady at $27.96 per ounce, palladium slipped 0.5% to $2,763.87, while platinum edged 0.1% lower to $1,150.31.

Wheat Gold Prices Silver Spot gold US gold Asia Gold

