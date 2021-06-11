ANL 32.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.99%)
ASC 18.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.02%)
ASL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
AVN 91.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.65%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
BYCO 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
DGKC 127.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.55%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
FFL 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
HUBC 78.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
JSCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
KAPCO 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
PPL 90.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.4%)
PRL 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
PTC 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.07%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 49.60 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.44%)
TRG 169.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.19%)
UNITY 50.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.73%)
WTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
BR100 5,296 Increased By ▲ 38.41 (0.73%)
BR30 27,734 Increased By ▲ 177.88 (0.65%)
KSE100 48,369 Increased By ▲ 117.01 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,512 Decreased By ▼ -25.89 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,576
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
938,737
1,30324hr
3.22% positivity
Sindh
326,413
Punjab
343,499
Balochistan
26,084
Islamabad
82,001
KPK
135,383
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar marooned as investors shrug off inflation spike

  • Ahead of the onshore trading band fix, China's yuan was steady at 6.3853 per dollar offshore.
Reuters 11 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: After a week of anxious waiting, markets got the high US inflation number they dreaded, shrugged it off and moved on - leaving the US dollar under pressure and most majors stuck in ranges.

Early in the Asia session the greenback nursed small losses, as traders figured there were enough one-offs in last month's 0.6% rise in consumer prices to support the Federal Reserve's insistence that inflation was likely to be transitory.

The dollar bought 109.37 yen and was headed for a small weekly loss. It was also on track for modest weekly losses on the Aussie dollar and British pound, last trading at $0.7748 per Aussie and $1.4171 per pound.

A dovish commitment from the European Central Bank to stick with its elevated tempo of bond buying held the euro in check at $1.2175.

"What we're seeing is a market that believes in the Fed," said Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone in Melbourne, as investors temper worries that the strong recovery in the United States prompts early rate hikes.

"We're going to get tapering," he said. "But it's going to get done a such a snail's pace."

The data overnight showed US consumer prices up 5% year-on-year, the sharpest rise in more than a dozen years and core inflation surging 0.7% in a month.

But hefty contributions from short-term rises in airline ticket prices and used cars helped convince traders it was not going to drive interest rates higher any time soon.

"It basically fit the Fed script, that we'd get a burst but it's going to be temporary," said Westpac currency analyst Imre Speizer.

"This report is consistent with that, it doesn't argue against it. I think the market needed something that argued against it to push the US dollar higher."

The US dollar index fell slightly after the inflation figures were published and last sat at 90.041, more or less flat for the week.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasuries actually rallied to a three-month high in the wake of CPI, as short sellers capitulated, and quit bets on rising yields.

Focus now turns to the Fed's meeting next week, although traders now say that there may not be much of a shift in rhetoric which has played down the need to taper stimulus.

A plan for reducing bond buying is expected to be announced in August or September a Reuters poll of economists found, but it isn't forecast to begin until next year.

Ahead of the onshore trading band fix, China's yuan was steady at 6.3853 per dollar offshore.

The South Korean won traded firmly after the central bank governor hinted at normalising policy, in an advance copy of a speech to be delivered later on Friday.

Cryptocurrencies looked to close out the week steady, with bitcoin seemingly well supported about $35,000 despite more talk of global regulatory scrutiny.

Yuan Yen Dollar US dollar

Dollar marooned as investors shrug off inflation spike

Govt hopeful about IMF relaxations

Amid Opposition boycott, NA passes 21 bills

China passes anti-foreign sanctions law

FY22 budget to be presented today

BISP disbursements: Survey shows Rs6.5m discrepancy in data

Agri sector grows 2.8pc

Installed power capacity grows 3.6pc

LSM sector posts 9pc growth in July-March

Growth versus inclusive growth

Factors behind low tax-to-GDP ratio listed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters