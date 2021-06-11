PBC calls for strike today to condemn murder of advocate Kasi

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) condemned brutal murder of advocate Malik Azmatullah Kasi in Quetta, and registration of FIRs against the Sindh High Court (SHC) lawyers, Sajjad Ahmad Chandio and Ayaz Latif Palejo, and called for strike today (Friday).

PBC Vice-Chairman KhushDil Khan and Chairman Executive Committee of the Council Muhammad Faheem Wali, in statement on Thursday, strongly condemned the brutal murder of senior advocate Malik Azmatullah Kasi in Quetta, and the utter failure of the law enforcement agencies in maintaining and improving the law and order situation in Balochistan to provide safety and security to citizens in general and especially the lawyers of the province, and to control the target killing.

They urged upon the federal and the provincial governments as well as the IG Police Balochistan for improving the law and order situation in the country and to arrest the culprits immediately, and award them exemplary punishment, failing which, the lawyers’ community of Pakistan will chalk out their future course of action.

They have also strongly condemned the false and baseless FIRs against Sajjad Ahmad Chandio, Member, Sindh Bar Council and Ayaz Latif Palejo, senior advocate SHC by the Sindh Police under Anti-Terrorism Act.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021