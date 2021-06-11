ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
Toshakhana case: Zardari’s counsel cross examines prosecution witness

Recorder Report 11 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: A prosecution witness Thursday told Accountability Court (AC), hearing Toshakhana case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and two former premiers, that he did not produce any document before it with respect to the decision of the federal cabinet amending the rules regarding gifts of Toshakhana.

Witness Muhammad Ahad, an official currently posted in the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) as deputy secretary earlier posted in the cabinet, said this during cross-examination by Zardari’s counsel Farooq H Naek.

The NAB had filed Toshakhana case against Zardari, two former premiers, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and Nawaz Sharif, and others for allegedly acquiring three vehicles including BMW 750 Li model 2004, Toyota Lexus Jeep 472 model 2007 gifted by the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and BMW 760 LI model 2008 gifted by Embassy of Libya and gifts from Toshakhana - an official treasury where gifts from foreign dignitaries or heads of state are deposited - in violation of rules and regulations.

During the hearing, Naek confronted the witness with some documents, at which he replied that he was not the author of those documents.

I have only distributed these documents, the witness further said.

When Naek asked the witness, did you produce any documents before this court regarding the decision of the cabinet amending the rules regarding gifts of Toshakhana. He replied in negative.

The witness said that it is correct that the office memorandum he produced before the court does not amend Government Conduct Rule 1961 regarding gifts. It is correct that the rules were not amended by the office memorandum.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till June 24 after completion of cross examination of the witness by Zardari’s counsel.

The judge said that Gilani’s counsel will conduct cross examination of the witness during the next hearing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

