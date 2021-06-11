Railways, PIA register decline in earnings

ISLAMABAD: During July-February FY 2021, Pakistan Railways gross earnings recorded at Rs 30,966.11 million, which is 16.1 percent less than last year, Pakistan Economic Survey 2020-2021 revealed.

According to the survey, gross earnings during FY 2019-20 were Rs 36,916.85 million. Pakistan Railways comprises a total of 466 locomotives (461 diesel engine and five steam engines) for the 7,791 km route length.

Pakistan International Airlines Corporation (PIAC) operating revenues for FY 2020-21 recorded at Rs 94,683 million compared to Rs 146,097 in FY 2019-20, while its operating expenses were Rs 102,912 million as compared to Rs 160,037 million the year before. Revenue and cost is based on provisional / estimated and un-audited accounts source, according to PIAC.

The PIAC has taken following measures to revamp its operations during the current FY 2021: (i) Due to Covid-19, the scheduled flight operations to most parts of the country and the globe remained suspended. The PIAC revenues, approximately Rs 82.6 billion, stood short of the target. It, however, operated special flights to facilitate stranded Pakistanis abroad.

(ii) Enhancement of ancillary revenues through bulkhead seats, pre-allocation of seats, advance excess baggage etc.

(iii) Network optimization e.g. code share alliances to expand network.

(iv) Focus on enhancement of cargo and charter operations.

(v) Focus on capacity rationalisation for better utilisation.

(vi) Improvement in customer services via punctuality and regularity of flights, aircraft cleanliness and food quality.

(vii) Better governance and focus on discipline: action against employees with disciplinary issues and plugging in loopholes by better internal controls.

(viii) Improvement in air-crew flight rosters.

(ix) Enhancing brand perception.

(x) Reconciling and rescheduling loans.

(xi) Strict discipline and accountability regime including a Time Management System.

(xii) Centralised medical center for all the PIAC employees leading to cost savings.

(xiii) Increasing Maximum Take Off weight limitation on A-320 aircraft, thereby increasing payload carrying capacity.

(xiv) Restructuring through Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS).

(xv) Reducing salaries for six months with a resultant saving of Rs 770 million.

