AJK general elections to be held on July 25

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) election commission on Thursday announced schedule for general elections in the region for which the polling will be held on July 25. Chief election commissioner former Justice Abdul Rasheed Sulehria accompanying by two other members of commission Raja Farooq Niaz and Farhat Ali Mir announced the schedule in a crowded press conference here.

According to the schedule, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on June 22 from 8am onward and the lists of validly nominated candidates will be publicized on the same day.

The last date for filling appeals before election commission against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by returning officers has been fixed June 27 before 2pm while the hearing of appeals will be conducted on June 28 and 29 and the decisions will be announced on June 30 and July 01.

July 02 has been fixed as last date for withdrawal of nomination papers by the candidates and list of contesting candidates will be publicized on July 03, chief election commissioner added.

Election symbols to parties and candidates will be allotted on July 04 before 2pm and final list of contesting candidates with election symbols will be publicized on the same day while polling will be conducted on July 25 from 8am to 5pm.