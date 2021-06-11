ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
SNGPL to be transformed into industry-friendly organisation: MD

Recorder Report 11 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) Syed Ali Javaid Hamdani has announced to transform the SNGPL into an industry-friendly organisation.

He was talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) led by Adil Bashir, central Chairman and included Abdul Rahim Nasir, Chairman, Amir Sh, Senior Vice Chairman, Kamran Arshad, Vice Chairman APTMA Punjab and Raza Baqir, Executive Director APTMA.

Deputy Managing Director Sohail Gulzar and Chief Financial Officer SNGPL Faisal Iqbal were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, MD SNGPL agreed to constitute a committee for reconciliation of gas and GIDC bills if any past liability and resolution of gas relating issues.

In this regard, Raza Baqir from APTMA and Faisal Iqbal from SNGPL will be the focal persons from both sides.

MD said SNGPL would also develop Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to expeditiously settle complaints of the APTMA members.

Also, he said, SNGPL would associate the private sector in SNGPL business adventures and invited APTMA to become a partner with SNGPL in its business activities an early resolution of the industry issues with least interference of gas functionaries.

MD SNGPL assured APTMA of introducing reforms to resolve gas shortage issues through alternative arrangements like battery pack LPG cylinders etc. APTMA central Chairman Adil Bashir urged MD SNGPL to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas at normal pressure to the export industry and enable it to create additional jobs, attract new investment and uplift exports of the country.

