Forex reserves rise to $23.578bn

KARACHI: With arrival of inflows of WAPDA Green Eurobonds, the country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves rose to $23.578 billion at the end of last week.

During the week ended June 4, 2021, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received proceeds of WAPDA Green Eurobond amounting to $499 million. After accounting for external debt repayments, the SBP reserves increased by $281 million to $16.415 billion. During the last week, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $7.163 billion, up by $3 million.

