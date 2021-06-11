Centre has not yet given Rs87bn to Sindh: Nasir

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said,"the federal government has not yet given Rs87 billion to Sindh, which is affecting our plans."

Addressing a news conference, on Thursday, the minister said that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has raised his voice for the rights of his province.

Nasir said that the Sindh chief minister attended the meeting in the federal capital and there he raised his voice for the rights of his province, and said that Sindh's share was not being given.

The federation has not yet given Sindh Rs87 billion, which is affecting our plans.

He said that water crisis has arisen in some districts in Sindh due to lack of fair distribution of water, and drinking water is not available to the people.

He said that the Sindh Rural Support Program has helped women stand on their feet.

He said that the PPP government has given homes to the homeless in the name of Shaheed MohtarmaBanazir Bhutto.

Nasir said that action will be taken against those who damaged property in Bahria Town, Karachi. Operation against dacoits will be completed.

He said that Sindh contributes 70 percent of the revenue but the PSDP has very little funds for us.

"We are told that we are playing Sindh card, we are not talking about Sindh card but Pakistan card because we are talking about the whole of Pakistan," he said.

He said that there is water crisis in some districts due to lack of fair distribution of water.

There is no drinking water available to the people in Sindh.

The 1991 Water Accord Agreement is not being implemented, he said.

Ministers are lying instead of presenting facts to save their ministries, he said.

Nasir said that the other parties did not get any candidate in Badin election, so they supported the JUI-F candidate who could get only six and a half thousand votes.

He said that due to wrong policies of the government, the people have rejected the government candidates.

He said that the common man is suffering from their wrong policies.

He said that in the health sector in Sindh, heart diseases, liver transplants, and cancer are being treated free of cost.

Under the Sindh Rural Support Program, women have been able to stand on their feet.

The minister said that the federal government is handing over the projects of Sindh to a company.

"We have raised an objection to this. The NDMA is cleaning only three drains of Karachi. The other 38 drains are being cleaned by the Solid Waste Management Company and will be supervised by NESPAK. Federal Minister Ali Zaidi had said that he picked up 128,000 tons of garbage, while the garbage reached to the dump was only 18,000 tons," he said.

He said that those who are talking about economic murder are the ones who have kept the market of arson, siege, looting, and murder, hot.

They are talking about a separate province.

Talking about the attack on Bahria Town, Nasir said that Bilawal Bhutto took notice of the incident.

We will not allow anyone to be abused.

The protesters blocked the road, chanted slogans against Pakistan, damaged property, and some protesters carried pictures of Altaf Hussain.

Nasir said that in the operation against the dacoits, many of our youth were martyred, many abductees were rescued, many dacoits were killed, many were arrested, the operation is going on and we will complete it.

