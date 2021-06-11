ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.12%)
ASL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.43%)
BOP 8.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
DGKC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.43%)
EPCL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.76%)
FFBL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.6%)
FFL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.1%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.91%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
JSCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KAPCO 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
MLCF 47.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.25%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.02%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.72%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.79%)
TRG 171.80 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (4.76%)
UNITY 49.25 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (5.69%)
WTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
BR100 5,258 Increased By ▲ 53.32 (1.02%)
BR30 27,556 Increased By ▲ 340.31 (1.25%)
KSE100 48,251 Increased By ▲ 473.87 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,538 Increased By ▲ 155.79 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fighter jets, other machinery: PAF for manufacturing small parts in country

Recorder Report 11 Jun 2021

KARACHI: PAF Airmen Academy, Korangi Creek Air Vice Commanding Officer Air Vice Marshal Nadeem Akhtar Khan said due to lack of industrialization in the country, the Pakistan Air Force has to import spare parts. If the local industry, especially with the cooperation of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), small parts can be manufactured locally, it will help in reducing the cost of manufacturing jet fighters and other machinery.

Speaking at a KATI meeting, he said PAF is successfully developing JF-17 Thunder in collaboration with China in which the cost of aircraft can be reduced if local industrialists cooperate in manufacturing small parts. Ultimately selling the aircraft will not only make the country more profitable but also develop the industry.

He was accompanied with Air Vice Marshal Zubair Hassan Khan and Cantt Board CEO Korangi Creek Umar Masoom Wazir, while Zaki Sharif, Nighat Awan, Johar Qandhari, Sheikh Manzar Alam, Ehtesham Uddin, Farhan-ur-Rehman, S M Yahya and others were also present.

Air Vice Marshal Nadeem Akhtar Khan further said it is very important for PAF and industry to go hand in hand. It is a matter of great honor for all of us that PAF is the only air force in the world which manufactures its own Fighter Jets, other air forces buy and maintain their aircraft from companies, while Pakistan Air Force builds and maintains its own fighter jets, including the JF-17 Thunder and training aircraft Mushaq, he added.

KATI patron-in-chief S M Muneer said Pakistan Air Force has made many sacrifices for the security of the country. PAF made the nation proud by building JF-17 Thunder fighter. He added that the government is doing well. GDP growth rate of 4 percent is welcome and it is hoped that it will increase further.

SM Muneer wished to invite Wing Commander Noman and Squadron Leader Hassan Mahmood Siddiqui, the national heroes of Pakistan Air Force who shot down Indian planes, to KATI and pay tributes to them on behalf of the business community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

jf 17 thunder fighter jets KATI Pakistan Air Force

Fighter jets, other machinery: PAF for manufacturing small parts in country

Govt hopeful about IMF relaxations

Amid Opposition boycott, NA passes 21 bills

China passes anti-foreign sanctions law

FY22 budget to be presented today

BISP disbursements: Survey shows Rs6.5m discrepancy in data

Agri sector grows 2.8pc

Installed power capacity grows 3.6pc

LSM sector posts 9pc growth in July-March

Growth versus inclusive growth

Factors behind low tax-to-GDP ratio listed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.