Fighter jets, other machinery: PAF for manufacturing small parts in country

KARACHI: PAF Airmen Academy, Korangi Creek Air Vice Commanding Officer Air Vice Marshal Nadeem Akhtar Khan said due to lack of industrialization in the country, the Pakistan Air Force has to import spare parts. If the local industry, especially with the cooperation of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), small parts can be manufactured locally, it will help in reducing the cost of manufacturing jet fighters and other machinery.

Speaking at a KATI meeting, he said PAF is successfully developing JF-17 Thunder in collaboration with China in which the cost of aircraft can be reduced if local industrialists cooperate in manufacturing small parts. Ultimately selling the aircraft will not only make the country more profitable but also develop the industry.

He was accompanied with Air Vice Marshal Zubair Hassan Khan and Cantt Board CEO Korangi Creek Umar Masoom Wazir, while Zaki Sharif, Nighat Awan, Johar Qandhari, Sheikh Manzar Alam, Ehtesham Uddin, Farhan-ur-Rehman, S M Yahya and others were also present.

Air Vice Marshal Nadeem Akhtar Khan further said it is very important for PAF and industry to go hand in hand. It is a matter of great honor for all of us that PAF is the only air force in the world which manufactures its own Fighter Jets, other air forces buy and maintain their aircraft from companies, while Pakistan Air Force builds and maintains its own fighter jets, including the JF-17 Thunder and training aircraft Mushaq, he added.

KATI patron-in-chief S M Muneer said Pakistan Air Force has made many sacrifices for the security of the country. PAF made the nation proud by building JF-17 Thunder fighter. He added that the government is doing well. GDP growth rate of 4 percent is welcome and it is hoped that it will increase further.

SM Muneer wished to invite Wing Commander Noman and Squadron Leader Hassan Mahmood Siddiqui, the national heroes of Pakistan Air Force who shot down Indian planes, to KATI and pay tributes to them on behalf of the business community.

