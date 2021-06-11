ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
PBTE budget of Rs1037.225m approved

Recorder Report 11 Jun 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) budget of Rs 1037.225 million for the year 2021-22 was approved on Thursday while the revenue is estimated at Rs 946.891 million.

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over the budget meeting. Rejecting the proposal to enhance the affiliation fee of technical education institutions with board, he said that all necessary steps should be taken to run all the closed institutions due to Covid. Promotion of quality technical education and preparation of skilled manpower as per the requirements of the industry is our top priority, he said.

budget Mian Aslam Iqbal COVID education institutions technical education PBTE

