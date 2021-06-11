ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.12%)
ASL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.43%)
BOP 8.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
DGKC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.43%)
EPCL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.76%)
FFBL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.6%)
FFL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.1%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.91%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
JSCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KAPCO 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
MLCF 47.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.25%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.02%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.72%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.79%)
TRG 171.80 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (4.76%)
UNITY 49.25 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (5.69%)
WTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
BR100 5,258 Increased By ▲ 53.32 (1.02%)
BR30 27,556 Increased By ▲ 340.31 (1.25%)
KSE100 48,251 Increased By ▲ 473.87 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,538 Increased By ▲ 155.79 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Revamped REIT rules to unleash big boom in real estate sector’

Recorder Report 11 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The new reforms to the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Regulations notified by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) have the potential to unleash an unprecedented boom in the real estate sector of the country.

This was stated by Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman ISE Towers REIT Management Company, while talking to reporters here on Thursday.

The REIT model has been revamped by introducing pro-business changes including for the first time, the launch of infrastructure REITs on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, REIT Scheme through investment in Special Purpose Vehicle, adding the real estate to existing REIT Scheme(s) thereby ensuring growth for investors, allowing uncapped financing, relaxed regulatory approvals and territorial limits etc. The process to launch the REIT Scheme has been made easy and simple.

Zahid Latif Khan said that the PPP model is revolutionary from the perspective that globally the PPP model is considered best for all sort of infrastructure developments as it paves the way for the private sector investment and reduces burden on the public funds. In Pakistan, almost all provinces and the federal governments have now adopted the PPP laws, which had more or less remained unattractive because of requirement of high finance from the private sector. With recently introduced REIT Regulations amendments, the private sector would be able to tap the markets and raise money for projects. In the developed world, hospitals, roads, airports and even jail projects are done through REITs in PPP mode.

Talking of the plans for the launch of REIT Scheme(s) by ISE RMC, the Chairman said that he plans to call a Board strategy session soon so that we could become the first REIT to avail the opportunities created under the revamped Regulations for making an entry to the stock market. He said that due to the current low interest rate environment, the rental REITs would be able to offer competitive investment choices to investors looking for sustainable and consistent returns.

At the end, Zahid Latif Khan appreciated the untiring efforts of the REIT department of the SECP, the Commissioner Specialized Companies Division Farrukh. Sabzwari and the Chairman SECP Aamir Khan, for introducing futuristic REIT Regulations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SECP PPP REIT Zahid Latif Khan

‘Revamped REIT rules to unleash big boom in real estate sector’

Govt hopeful about IMF relaxations

Amid Opposition boycott, NA passes 21 bills

China passes anti-foreign sanctions law

FY22 budget to be presented today

BISP disbursements: Survey shows Rs6.5m discrepancy in data

Agri sector grows 2.8pc

Installed power capacity grows 3.6pc

LSM sector posts 9pc growth in July-March

Growth versus inclusive growth

Factors behind low tax-to-GDP ratio listed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.