11 Jun 2021
KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Thursday (June 10, 2021).
======================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
======================================================================================================
As on: 10-06-2021
======================================================================================================
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
======================================================================================================
Sherman Sec. Arif Habib Ltd. International. Ind. 500,000 207.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 207.50
Maan Securities Adeel & Ittehad Chemic.Ltd 25,000 74.00
Nadeem Sec.
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 74.00
Maan Securities Alfalah Sec. JS Bank Ltd. 2,965,442 6.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,965,442 6.00
Habib Metro.Fin. Fortune Sec. Lotte Chemical Ltd 25,000 16.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 16.65
Alfalah Sec. AKD Sec. Thatta Cement Co. 54,000 22.00
Alfalah Sec. Fortune Sec. 54,000 22.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 108,000 22.00
Interactive Securities Growth Sec. Worldcall TelecomLtd 800,000 4.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800,000 4.25
======================================================================================================
Total Turnover 4,423,442
======================================================================================================
