KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Thursday (June 10, 2021).

====================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ====================================================================================================== As on: 10-06-2021 ====================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ====================================================================================================== Sherman Sec. Arif Habib Ltd. International. Ind. 500,000 207.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 207.50 Maan Securities Adeel & Ittehad Chemic.Ltd 25,000 74.00 Nadeem Sec. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 74.00 Maan Securities Alfalah Sec. JS Bank Ltd. 2,965,442 6.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,965,442 6.00 Habib Metro.Fin. Fortune Sec. Lotte Chemical Ltd 25,000 16.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 16.65 Alfalah Sec. AKD Sec. Thatta Cement Co. 54,000 22.00 Alfalah Sec. Fortune Sec. 54,000 22.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 108,000 22.00 Interactive Securities Growth Sec. Worldcall TelecomLtd 800,000 4.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800,000 4.25 ====================================================================================================== Total Turnover 4,423,442 ======================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021