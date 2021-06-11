KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (June 10, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 1,143,700,973 631,718,863 30,573,629,625 16,481,575,152 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,970,487,465 (2,369,820,081) (399,332,616) Local Individuals 25,371,495,420 (26,169,856,012) (798,360,592) Local Corporates 10,444,255,795 (9,246,562,586) 1,197,693,208 ===============================================================================

