BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
11 Jun 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 10, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,271.63
High: 5,276.60
Low: 5,208.38
Net Change: (+) 63.01
Volume ('000): 940,854
Value ('000): 23,949,068
Makt Cap 1,472,738,427,136
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,702.38
NET CH. (+) 22.46
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,409.86
NET CH. (+) 104.44
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,739.33
NET CH. (-) 26.17
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,095.49
NET CH. (+) 9.12
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,499.82
NET CH. (+) 197.06
------------------------------------
As on: 10-June-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
