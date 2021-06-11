KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 10, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,271.63 High: 5,276.60 Low: 5,208.38 Net Change: (+) 63.01 Volume ('000): 940,854 Value ('000): 23,949,068 Makt Cap 1,472,738,427,136 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,702.38 NET CH. (+) 22.46 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,409.86 NET CH. (+) 104.44 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,739.33 NET CH. (-) 26.17 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,095.49 NET CH. (+) 9.12 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,499.82 NET CH. (+) 197.06 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-June-2021 ====================================

