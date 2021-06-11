Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
11 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Huffaz Seamless Pipe 30.06.2020 Nil (137.144) (2.47) 30.06.2021 21.06.2021
Industries Limited Year End 03.30.P.M. To
AGM 30.06.2021
Image Pakistan Ltd - - - - 02.07.2021 28.06.2021
09.00.A.M. To
EOGM 02.07.2021
===============================================================================================================
