ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.12%)
ASL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.43%)
BOP 8.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
DGKC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.43%)
EPCL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.76%)
FFBL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.6%)
FFL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.1%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.91%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
JSCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KAPCO 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
MLCF 47.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.25%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.02%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.72%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.79%)
TRG 171.80 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (4.76%)
UNITY 49.25 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (5.69%)
WTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
BR100 5,258 Increased By ▲ 53.32 (1.02%)
BR30 27,556 Increased By ▲ 340.31 (1.25%)
KSE100 48,251 Increased By ▲ 473.87 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,538 Increased By ▲ 155.79 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
UK blue chips end higher as telecoms group BT surges on stake buy

  • The European Central Bank also pledged to keep monetary policy loose despite lifting its growth and inflation projections for the euro zone.
Reuters Updated 10 Jun 2021

Britain's blue-chip index closed slightly higher on Thursday, aided by gains in telecoms group BT and pharma majors, while doubts over the UK's reopening plans later this month hurt the domestically focused mid-cap index.

Shares in BT Group jumped 6.6pc to hit their highest since January 2020 after telecoms billionaire Patrick Drahi's Altice Group bought a 12.1pc stake worth about 2.2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion), making it the largest shareholder.

"Altice is an established name in the telecoms space and the purchase of a 12pc holding in BT is a significant move," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

"It has been said for years that UK assets are cheap and 2021 is proving to be the year when investors finally put their money where their mouth is."

The export-heavy FTSE 100 ended the day up 0.1pc, also boosted by drugmakers AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline.

Global stocks remained buoyant, with Wall Street's S&P 500 reaching a record high as investors took to the view that a spike in May consumer prices was probably not enough to drive an early policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The European Central Bank also pledged to keep monetary policy loose despite lifting its growth and inflation projections for the euro zone.

Stocks more exposed to the domestic economy took a hit, with the UK's mid-cap index falling 0.7pc in its third session of losses amid doubts over a full reopening of the country on June 21 as coronavirus cases pick-up again.

Meanwhile, Britain and the European Union failed to agree on solutions to post-Brexit trade problems in Northern Ireland this week, with the two sides exchanging threats, including imposition of tariffs and quotas.

Among other stocks, facilities management provider Mitie jumped 5.9pc as it predicted its full-year profit would beat current market estimates.

Online trading platform CMC Markets rose 1.7pc as it said annual profits had more than doubled.

