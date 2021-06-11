ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.12%)
ASL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.43%)
BOP 8.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
DGKC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.43%)
EPCL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.76%)
FFBL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.6%)
FFL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.1%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.91%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
JSCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KAPCO 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
MLCF 47.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.25%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.02%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.72%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.79%)
TRG 171.80 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (4.76%)
UNITY 49.25 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (5.69%)
WTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
BR100 5,258 Increased By ▲ 53.32 (1.02%)
BR30 27,556 Increased By ▲ 340.31 (1.25%)
KSE100 48,251 Increased By ▲ 473.87 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,538 Increased By ▲ 155.79 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,576
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
938,737
1,30324hr
3.22% positivity
Sindh
326,413
Punjab
343,499
Balochistan
26,084
Islamabad
82,001
KPK
135,383
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

A terrible convergence

BR Research 11 Jun 2021

For the first time in at least 20 years, cotton yield in Punjab has beaten crop yield achieved in Sindh. Is Punjab finally witnessing cotton revival? On the contrary, cotton has suffered a massive setback in the southern province. At 515 kg per hectares, Sindh’s yield during FY21 is lowest since 1994, and reminiscent of the pre-Bt. cotton days.

While district-wise data for FY21 is so far unavailable, statistics from the previous year serve as a tell-all. Between FY19 and FY20, crop yield across most of Sindh’s prime cotton acres in central and north-eastern parts of the province fell by nearly half. And that’s just the story of FY20, when province-wise yield stood at 780kg per hectare, about fifty percent higher than what it appears to have come down to during the outgoing fiscal year.

To understand the full extent of cotton’s mighty fall in Sindh it may help recall that the province had achieved record output of 3.8 million bales just three years ago. According to final estimates by Pakistan Central Cotton Committee, provincial output declined to 1.86 million bales by FY21. (Surprisingly, the private sector trade association – Pakistan Cotton Ginners’ Association – places its estimates slightly higher at 2.1 million bales. Although it claims that the official figures are overestimated by 25 percent on national level).

Either way, cotton’s slide in Sindh between FY20 and FY21 is even more significant as it has come at a time when water stress had largely subsided. Readers will recall that as lower riparian, Sindh’s cropping segment had been acutely affected during kharif 2019 (FY20) due to shortfall of irrigation water. Thus, as water availability improved during kharif 2020-21, the crop was expected to bounce back, yet the shocking yield outcome indicates saving the crop may not be as simple.

Unlike Punjab, Sindh’s cotton yield had remained largely unimpacted for better part of the last decade, in fact staying put on an upward trajectory. As falling cotton prices amid battered yield pushed growers in Punjab to other profitable crops, cotton area in the southern province remained mostly intact. Unlike Punjab’s farmers who have access to abundant groundwater, Sindh’s water stressed growers also didn’t have plenty of substitute crop choices.

Thus, both luck (with yield) and circumstances meant that cotton remained popular in traditional crop regions of the province. But going by the losses borne by Sindh’s cotton farmers over past two seasons, it is hard to fathom that the trend would continue.

Already, news reports indicate that area sown during the 2021-2022 kharif season has suffered, with progressive farmers insisting that acreage may fall short by 20 percent against target. This comes at a time when both domestic and international cotton prices are resurgent, having recently touched their 7-year high. Moreover, given the thriving return of textile exports, country’s cotton import requirements may exceed 5 million bales, a gap that could have partly been filled by Sindh’s cotton.

With less than two weeks to go before cotton sowing in the province comes to an end, it will take no less than a miracle to revive Sindh’s cotton acres. Lower water availability thus far may also push once-bitten farmers further to the side lines. Even if yield returns to past levels during harvest, a large number of Sindh’s growers will have already missed out on the cotton bonhomie.

Cotton prices cotton crop Pakistan Cotton Ginners’ Association Pakistan Central Cotton Committee cotton yield

A terrible convergence

Govt hopeful about IMF relaxations

Amid Opposition boycott, NA passes 21 bills

China passes anti-foreign sanctions law

FY22 budget to be presented today

BISP disbursements: Survey shows Rs6.5m discrepancy in data

Agri sector grows 2.8pc

Installed power capacity grows 3.6pc

LSM sector posts 9pc growth in July-March

Growth versus inclusive growth

Factors behind low tax-to-GDP ratio listed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters