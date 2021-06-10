ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.12%)
ASL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.43%)
BOP 8.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
DGKC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.43%)
EPCL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.76%)
FFBL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.6%)
FFL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.1%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.91%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
JSCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KAPCO 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
MLCF 47.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.25%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.02%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.72%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.79%)
TRG 171.80 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (4.76%)
UNITY 49.25 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (5.69%)
WTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
BR100 5,258 Increased By ▲ 53.32 (1.02%)
BR30 27,556 Increased By ▲ 340.31 (1.25%)
KSE100 48,251 Increased By ▲ 473.87 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,538 Increased By ▲ 155.79 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Botha rates Shadab as 'best captain in PSL'

  • Shadab took over the captaincy last year after the retirement of Mohammad Sami
Syed Ahmed 10 Jun 2021

Islamabad United's head coach Johan Botha has termed the side's skipper Shadab Khan as the 'best captain in Pakistan Super League (PSL)'.

The former South African player said this on the eve of PSL 6's resumption in Abu Dhabi. Botha thinks Shadab has grown as a leader since taking the responsibility as captain.

Shadab's record in PSL 6 has not been impressive as he has only managed to take three wickets in five matches and has scored 39 runs with the bat.

During the inaugural game of the Abu Dhabi leg against Lahore Qalandars, he managed to score 7 off 8 balls while batting at the fourth spot and also did not finish his quota of four overs (1/23 in three overs).

The 22-year-old-year-old Shadab was named captain of the 2020 PSL side due to extraordinary batting performances at the top of the order.

"His batting is coming along nicely. Early in the season, he was probably a little bit over-aggressive in the Karachi leg and I think he has figured out now how he wants to go about things. His game is in good order and, for me, he probably is the best captain in the tournament," Botha opined.

Meanwhile, Botha said that the youngster has brought calmness to his personality after toning down his 'over-aggression.'

"He does a lot of good things on the field and the boys respect him even as a young leader. That's all you can ask from a captain, he does lead from the front, makes good decisions under pressure and he keeps the rest of the boys calm," Botha added.

Shadab regained his fitness ahead of PSL 6 resumption after an injury during the South Africa series in early April.

The all-rounder has also led Pakistan in two T20Is against New Zealand in December.

