ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
ASC 17.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.45%)
ASL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.97%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
DGKC 129.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.12%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.07%)
FCCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
HUBC 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.84%)
JSCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
KAPCO 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
PAEL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.13%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
POWER 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.01%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.56%)
PRL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.26%)
PTC 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.81%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.65 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.14%)
TRG 168.35 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (2.65%)
UNITY 48.63 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.36%)
WTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
BR100 5,250 Increased By ▲ 45.75 (0.88%)
BR30 27,407 Increased By ▲ 192.08 (0.71%)
KSE100 48,215 Increased By ▲ 437.32 (0.92%)
KSE30 19,526 Increased By ▲ 144.62 (0.75%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Gold subdued as markets await for ECB decision, US data

  • The ECB policy decision is due at 1145 GMT. The central bank is all but certain to maintain a generous flow of stimulus when policymakers meet.
Reuters 10 Jun 2021

Gold prices were on the back foot on Thursday as the dollar ticked higher, with investors staying on the sidelines ahead of the European Central Bank meeting and US inflation data later in the day.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,884.18 per ounce, as of 0712 GMT.

US gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,886.20 per ounce.

The dollar index edged up slightly to trade near 90.195 against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

"The market is in a wait-and-watch mode ahead of US CPI and ECB outcome," said Jigar Trivedi, commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.

"If CPI data comes on a higher side, its bearish for gold as talks of tapering will increase in the market and focus will shift to Q&A session of the Federal Reserve meeting next week."

All eyes are on US consumer price index data after last month's report showed consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12 years in April. Economists polled by Reuters have estimated the CPI advanced 0.4% in May.

Investors are also tracking US weekly jobless claims data, also due on Thursday, for more clues on labour market recovery in the world's biggest economy.

The ECB policy decision is due at 1145 GMT. The central bank is all but certain to maintain a generous flow of stimulus when policymakers meet.

"In the near-term, technically we still see gold prices reasonably well supported. Prices will continue to push through $1,900 and grind higher," said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.

Indicative of the upbeat sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.6% on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, silver dipped 0.4% to $27.64 per ounce, palladium eased 0.2% to $2,774.24, while platinum slipped 1.1% to $1,137.65.

ECB Gold Prices Silver Dollar rate Asia Gold Jigar Trivedi Anand Rathi Shares

