ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
ASC 17.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.45%)
ASL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.97%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
DGKC 129.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.12%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.07%)
FCCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
HUBC 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.84%)
JSCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
KAPCO 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
PAEL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.13%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
POWER 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.01%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.56%)
PRL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.26%)
PTC 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.81%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.65 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.14%)
TRG 168.35 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (2.65%)
UNITY 48.63 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.36%)
WTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
BR100 5,250 Increased By ▲ 45.75 (0.88%)
BR30 27,407 Increased By ▲ 192.08 (0.71%)
KSE100 48,215 Increased By ▲ 437.32 (0.92%)
KSE30 19,526 Increased By ▲ 144.62 (0.75%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

CEOs and investors push world leaders for stronger climate action

  • Founded in 2014 and hosted by the World Economic Forum, the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders aims to help drive the transition to a low-carbon economy.
Reuters 10 Jun 2021

LONDON: A group of 79 company bosses and investors managing $41 trillion issued separate calls on Thursday for world leaders to accelerate action on climate change by enacting more ambitious policies in areas including carbon pricing.

In an open letter to all governments as leaders of the G7 group of industrialised nations meet in Britain, and ahead of a global climate summit in November, the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders called for "bold action" now to meet future emissions targets.

To force corporate action, governments needed to change the rules of the game, they said, including by developing a market-based carbon pricing mechanism.

Countries should also force all businesses to establish "credible" decarbonisation targets, plus disclose emissions across all parts of their business, said the CEOs who include Swiss Re's Christian Mumenthaler, Boston Consulting Group's Rich Lesser and Royal DSM's Feike Sijbesma.

The bosses also backed an elimination of fossil fuel subsidies, cuts on tariffs for climate-friendly goods, a boost in research and development funding for green technologies.

A separate statement backed by 457 investors warned governments that those countries to take the lead would become "increasingly attractive" investment destinations, while laggards would find themselves at a competitive disadvantage.

Key to that was for countries to commit to tougher emissions reduction cuts by 2030 and implement the domestic policies necessary to become net zero by 2050, added the investors, who include the likes of New York State, Fidelity International and Legal & General Investment Management.

"Strong policies, in line with limiting global warming to no more than 1.5-degrees Celsius, can accelerate and scale up private capital flows towards the net-zero transition," said the 2021 Global Investor Statement to Governments on the Climate Crisis.

Founded in 2014 and hosted by the World Economic Forum, the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders aims to help drive the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Ahead of the COP26 climate summit on Glasgow, governments need to publish plans to halve emissions by 2030, commit to net-zero emissions by 2050 and put in place "robust" policy roadmaps and interim targets, the CEOs said.

Developed countries also needed to exceed their $100 billion commitment to help developing countries mitigate and adapt to climate change, and ensure development finance bodies commit to science-based targets across their lending portfolios.

G7 group Foreign ministers in the G7 group CEO Climate Leaders Boston Consulting Group's Rich Lesser

CEOs and investors push world leaders for stronger climate action

System facing 6,500MW shortfall

Remittances increase 34% year-on-year to near $2.5 billion in May

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

India records world's highest daily Covid-19 deaths after state revises numbers

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: Saudi Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

Pakistan’s Dawaai raises $8.5 million amid expansion plans

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech ‘threat’

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

K-Electric, PLL enter into agreement

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters