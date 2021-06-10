ANL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 17.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.63%)
ASL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
AVN 88.44 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.07%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
DGKC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.09%)
FCCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
FFL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.87%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.09%)
HUBC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
JSCL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
MLCF 46.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
PAEL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.61%)
PIBTL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.91%)
PPL 90.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
PRL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
PTC 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.81%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.61 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.05%)
TRG 168.44 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (2.71%)
UNITY 48.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (4.51%)
WTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
BR100 5,244 Increased By ▲ 39.27 (0.75%)
BR30 27,403 Increased By ▲ 187.38 (0.69%)
KSE100 48,193 Increased By ▲ 414.95 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,518 Increased By ▲ 136.51 (0.7%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Tesla to launch high-end Model S 'Plaid' to fend off Mercedes, Porsche

  • Musk has called the Model S Plaid "the fastest accelerating car ever."
Reuters 10 Jun 2021

Tesla Inc will deliver a high-performance version of its Model S on Thursday, aiming to reignite interest in the nearly decade-old sedan and fend off rivals such as Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and Lucid Motors in the luxury electric vehicle market.

Tesla redefined electric cars in 2012 when it launched its high-end Model S with a sleek design and long driving range, but is facing a raft of new challengers.

The automaker plans to livestream the delivery of the first Model S Plaid at its US factory in Fremont, California at 7 pm PT (0200 GMT, Friday), according to its official Twitter account.

CEO Elon Musk has not said whether he will take the stage, but he has been on Twitter promoting the new model, which is priced at $119,990 against $79,990 for a long-range Model S.

"The Model S has not been changing a lot in terms of looks over the past almost decade. I think Tesla has to offer consumers something more," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director at car information provider Edmunds said.

The launch of the Model S Plaid, which has already been showcased online, has faced delay and some controversy over an expected airplane-style yoke steering wheel. Musk canceled another variant, Model S Plaid+, which would have had a 33% higher driving range than the Model S Plaid and used advanced battery technology, known as 4680 cells.

"The Model S Plaid is definitely intended to help reduce the migration of current Tesla owners out of Tesla," said Ed Kim, vice president at consultancy Auto Pacific. "I think what we're seeing now is that Tesla can no longer operate in a vacuum."

He said Model S Plaid is a low-volume, halo model aimed at showcasing the automaker and generating excitement around the sedan, with Tesla needing to successfully roll out new models like Cybertruck and Semi trucks to expand its customer base.

Musk has called the Model S Plaid "the fastest accelerating car ever."

The more powerful sports sedan goes from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kph) in 1.99 seconds and has an estimated driving range of 390 miles.

While it offers little change in body style, as well as yoke steering the Plaid is expected to feature enhanced gaming with new titles and more powerful processors.

The launch event was pushed back to Thursday, from June 3, 2021.

Elon Musk Tesla Inc Vice President Model S Cybertruck

Tesla to launch high-end Model S 'Plaid' to fend off Mercedes, Porsche

System facing 6,500MW shortfall

Remittances increase 34% year-on-year to near $2.5 billion in May

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

India records world's highest daily Covid-19 deaths after state revises numbers

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: Saudi Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

Pakistan’s Dawaai raises $8.5 million amid expansion plans

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech ‘threat’

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

K-Electric, PLL enter into agreement

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters