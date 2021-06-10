Spot gold still targets $1,864-$1,877 range

SINGAPORE: Spot gold still targets a range of $1,864-$1,877 per ounce, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis.

The metal failed twice to break a resistance at $1,898. The failures indicate an extension of the correction from the June 1 high of $1,916.40.

Three waves make up the correction. The third wave, the wave c is unfolding.

This wave could travel to $1,843, if it is long, or end around $1,864, if it is short. A break above $1,898 could lead to a gain into $1,911-$1,932 range.

On the daily chart, gold slid below a support at $1,892. It may pull back towards a falling trendline again.

Based on a retracement analysis, the pullback is towards $1,851.

It is a bit doubtful if the current pullback would be so deep, as it is supposed to be shallower than the first one. Chances are it may end somewhere above $1,851.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.