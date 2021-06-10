ANL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 17.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.63%)
ASL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
AVN 88.44 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.07%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
DGKC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.09%)
FCCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
FFL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.87%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.09%)
HUBC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
JSCL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
MLCF 46.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
PAEL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.61%)
PIBTL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.91%)
PPL 90.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
PRL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
PTC 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.81%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.61 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.05%)
TRG 168.44 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (2.71%)
UNITY 48.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (4.51%)
WTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
BR100 5,244 Increased By ▲ 39.27 (0.75%)
BR30 27,403 Increased By ▲ 187.38 (0.69%)
KSE100 48,193 Increased By ▲ 414.95 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,518 Increased By ▲ 136.51 (0.7%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares inch higher on tech gains; US inflation data eyed

  • The subindex as set for its worst session since May 31. Oil and gas producers Woodside Petroleum and Santos Ltd fell 0.6% and 1.4%, respectively.
Reuters 10 Jun 2021

Australian shares edged higher on Thursday, helped by firmer technology and healthcare stocks, with the focus turning to US inflation data due this week that could impact monetary policies globally.

The benchmark ASX 200 index rose 0.2% to 7,284.8 by 0041 GMT.

In other markets, Wall Street ended lower overnight, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.3%, and the S&P 500 E-minis futures were up or 0.1%.

Australia's central bank said on Wednesday inflation is unlikely to meet its target range until 2024 at the earliest.

The easing in expectations of a sharp jump in inflation boosted technology stocks. Its sub-index rose 1.2%, with top gainer Altium Ltd gaining 2.7%. Index heavyweight Afterpay Ltd added 0.5%.

Healthcare stocks led the gains on the benchmark, rising 1.6% to their highest since December last year.

Biotech major CSL Ltd advanced about 1.6% to be one of the best performers on the sub-index.

The gold index gained 0.6% even as bullion prices were slightly lower. Gold miners Newscrest Mining and Nortern Star rose 0.4%-1%.

Capping gains, however, were energy stocks as they led losses on the benchmark by slipping 0.8%.

The subindex as set for its worst session since May 31. Oil and gas producers Woodside Petroleum and Santos Ltd fell 0.6% and 1.4%, respectively.

Miners also eased, with majors Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals declining around 1% each.

Shipbuilder Austal Ltd lost 3.5% to be the worst performer on the bourse as regulator ASIC commenced civil penalty proceedings against it on failure of disclosures.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index traded up 0.2% to 12,584.8.

Australian shares Rio Tinto ASX 200 index Wall Street ended lower

Australian shares inch higher on tech gains; US inflation data eyed

System facing 6,500MW shortfall

Remittances increase 34% year-on-year to near $2.5 billion in May

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

India records world's highest daily Covid-19 deaths after state revises numbers

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: Saudi Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

Pakistan’s Dawaai raises $8.5 million amid expansion plans

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech ‘threat’

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

K-Electric, PLL enter into agreement

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters