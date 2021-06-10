Anti-Covid vaccination obligatory for public sector employees: NCOC announces NPIs relaxation from 15th

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday announced relaxations in Non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPI), enforced to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic along with country-wide mass vaccination campaign.

The NCOC session chaired by Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, co-chaired by National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood uz Zaman Khan took a comprehensive review of vaccination process and implementation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures and non-pharmaceutical interventions (SOPs/NPIs).

The Forum decided to start national mass vaccination campaign under a three-pronged strategy to enhance the country’s resolve against the deadliest disease.

The campaign would be based on voluntarily vaccination by all citizens whereas the awareness campaign for public and private sectors employees will also be started.

The forum made it mandatory for all public sector employees to be vaccinated by 30 June 2021.

The NCOC is also considering to introduce certain incentives for various sectors to encourage vaccination.

The Forum also decided that the vaccination centres would remain open on Friday instead of Sunday whereas all vaccination centres to remain open from 8am to 10pm daily from 11 June, 2021 (except Sunday).

The Forum also announced walk-in vaccination facility for individuals of above 18-year age from 11th June onwards in vaccination centres.

The NCOC was in the process of developing IT based solutions for verification of vaccination certificates which would be completed by the end of June 2021.

The Forum decided that the decisions pertaining to NPIs relaxation would be implemented from 15th June onwards.

The Forum decided that the restriction on closure of two days a week would be relaxed to one day where the choice of day would be at the discretion of the federating units.

The Forum also allowed partial opening of indoor gyms for vaccinated members only whereas only selective non-contact sports would be permitted, while ban on contact sports (Karate, boxing, MMA, Rugby, Kabbadi, Wrestling, Waterpolo) and festivals, cultural and other events would remain imposed.

The Forum maintained that the ban on closure of shrines and cinemas would remain in place.

The Forum also decided to revive full strength of workforce at all departments as the prevailing 50 percent work from home policy would be relaxed to 100 percent office attendance.

Moreover, the two days weekly ban on inter-provincial transport would also be lifted from June 15 onwards.

However, the restriction regarding 50 percent occupancy for public transport would be relaxed to 70 percent occupancy.

The Forum underscored that the current restrictions already announced by the NCOC regarding recreation, education sector, mask wearing SOPs, Railways and inbound passengers policy would remain in place till further orders.