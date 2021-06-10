ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
AVN 87.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
HUBC 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.57%)
JSCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.73%)
KAPCO 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-4.62%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.39%)
MLCF 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
PPL 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.93%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
PTC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-2.79%)
UNITY 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (17.68%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -48.93 (-0.93%)
BR30 27,215 Decreased By ▼ -275.9 (-1%)
KSE100 47,778 Decreased By ▼ -370.36 (-0.77%)
KSE30 19,382 Decreased By ▼ -193.11 (-0.99%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

BankIslami transforms its networking infrastructure with Huawei

Recorder Report 10 Jun 2021

KARACHI: In its efforts to facilitate greater digital enablement in Pakistan, BankIslami has made a sizeable investment to upgrade its branch level connectivity infrastructure.

After thorough technical evaluations and proof of concepts, the Bank has migrated its entire Wide Area Network (WAN) to Huawei, including branch Routers and Switches across all physical locations in Pakistan. The Bank aims to build a robust system for customer facilitation and routine operation of business.

BankIslami has quickly become one of the leading and most technologically advanced financial institutions providing verified, Shariah-compliant products and services to its customers.

This transformation of the networking infrastructure through an affiliation with Huawei is a crucial step for the Bank and it is vital that the branches cope up with the rapidly changing customer behaviours and requirements. Huawei’s networks are extensively used within the telecommunications industry. They have cemented a reliable reputation for themselves over the years and this consistent delivery of quality is what caught BankIslami’s attention.

Addressing a ceremony to celebrate this partnership, Syed Amir Ali President and CEO, BankIslami said that in the last few years, the importance of digitisation has become evident. BankIslami is also constantly in search for new horizons for bringing ease and convenience to customers through the power of digital channels, he said.

“In our network transformation efforts, this affiliation with Huawei held utmost significance because their robust hardware and expertise will enable us to strengthen our services further,” he added.

Aamir said that BankIslami has made significant investments in improving its overall infrastructure to become more efficient and compatible for launching new digital solutions.

Gaoweiji Management Director of Enterprise Business Group said that Huawei has more than 23 years of experience, working in Pakistan. “We have proudly been standing alongside our esteemed customers in the various digital transformation steps taken during this period,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

huawei BankIslami Syed Amir Ali telecommunications industry

BankIslami transforms its networking infrastructure with Huawei

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech ‘threat’

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: S Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

K-Electric, PLL enter into agreement

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

Federal budget tomorrow

EAD allowed to approach G20 for debt relief extension

Ehsaas: Facility launched to provide all services through one window

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.