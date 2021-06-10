BankIslami transforms its networking infrastructure with Huawei

KARACHI: In its efforts to facilitate greater digital enablement in Pakistan, BankIslami has made a sizeable investment to upgrade its branch level connectivity infrastructure.

After thorough technical evaluations and proof of concepts, the Bank has migrated its entire Wide Area Network (WAN) to Huawei, including branch Routers and Switches across all physical locations in Pakistan. The Bank aims to build a robust system for customer facilitation and routine operation of business.

BankIslami has quickly become one of the leading and most technologically advanced financial institutions providing verified, Shariah-compliant products and services to its customers.

This transformation of the networking infrastructure through an affiliation with Huawei is a crucial step for the Bank and it is vital that the branches cope up with the rapidly changing customer behaviours and requirements. Huawei’s networks are extensively used within the telecommunications industry. They have cemented a reliable reputation for themselves over the years and this consistent delivery of quality is what caught BankIslami’s attention.

Addressing a ceremony to celebrate this partnership, Syed Amir Ali President and CEO, BankIslami said that in the last few years, the importance of digitisation has become evident. BankIslami is also constantly in search for new horizons for bringing ease and convenience to customers through the power of digital channels, he said.

“In our network transformation efforts, this affiliation with Huawei held utmost significance because their robust hardware and expertise will enable us to strengthen our services further,” he added.

Aamir said that BankIslami has made significant investments in improving its overall infrastructure to become more efficient and compatible for launching new digital solutions.

Gaoweiji Management Director of Enterprise Business Group said that Huawei has more than 23 years of experience, working in Pakistan. “We have proudly been standing alongside our esteemed customers in the various digital transformation steps taken during this period,” he added.

