Chinese envoy calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Nong Rong, Ambassador of China to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, progress on CPEC and regional security situation including latest developments in Afghan peace process were discussed.

The COAS thanked the dignitary for China’s contribution towards fight against COVID-19 and provision of vaccines to Pakistan and said that Pakistan greatly values its friendly relations with its “iron brother” China.

The COAS also felicitated the dignitary for holding grand ceremony in Beijing on the occasion of 70th Anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations.

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.