Budget session briefing

LAHORE: In the high-level meeting chaired by speaker Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Wednesday, important decisions were taken regarding the budget session starting from June 14. Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti gave the briefing regarding the arrangements of the budget session.

Speaker Punjab Assembly directed that the implementation of corona SOPS should be ensured. It was also decided that visitors will not be allowed to enter the assembly premises during the budget session.

