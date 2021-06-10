ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
AVN 87.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
HUBC 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.57%)
JSCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.73%)
KAPCO 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-4.62%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.39%)
MLCF 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
PPL 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.93%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
PTC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-2.79%)
UNITY 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (17.68%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -48.93 (-0.93%)
BR30 27,215 Decreased By ▼ -275.9 (-1%)
KSE100 47,778 Decreased By ▼ -370.36 (-0.77%)
KSE30 19,382 Decreased By ▼ -193.11 (-0.99%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

All pending refund cases: Field formations directed to speedily dispose of

Sohail Sarfraz 10 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: To tackle deferred sales tax refund claims under the FASTER system, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed the field formations to speedily dispose of all pending refund cases either accepting or rejecting the refund, but no claims be kept pending beyond July 31, 2021.

In this regard, the FBR has issued instructions to the field formations, here on Wednesday for processing of deferred sales tax refund claims.

The FBR wants to communicate the Board’s decision to enhance refund risk parametric checks from 12 to 15 percent of export value in cases of partially-integrated manufacturing concerns and commercial exporters.

First, the process for the purpose is that all exporters would continue to file their refund claims through the FASTER module.

Second, the refund claims up to 12 percent of the export value will be automatically processed by the FASTER system.

Third, any amount exceeding 12 percent will be deferred and marked to the field offices concerned for processing and sanctioning.

Fourth, field officers would thoroughly scrutinise the claims to ascertain its admissibility and genuineness.

Fifth, after satisfying themselves as regards the admissibility and genuineness of the refund, field officers will sanction the refund whereby refund payment orders (RPOs) shall appear in the CSTRO’s payment system in a separate especially earmarked system.

Sixth, the CSTRO will release payment in all genuine cases falling within the range of 12 percent to 15 percent of the export value.

Seventh, no refund claims beyond 15 percent of the export value would be sanctioned/paid under any circumstances, the FBR added.

All cases marked to the field involving higher refund-to-export ratio, by their very nature, are to be taken as high risk cases, and put to stringent levels of both pre- and post-refund audit, so as to optimally safeguard the exchequer against any undue releases on this account.

Accordingly, field formations shall speedily dispose of all pending cases either accepting or rejecting the refund, but no claims, on whatever count, be kept pending beyond July 31, 2021, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

export FBR Sales Tax CSTRO

All pending refund cases: Field formations directed to speedily dispose of

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech ‘threat’

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: S Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

K-Electric, PLL enter into agreement

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

Federal budget tomorrow

EAD allowed to approach G20 for debt relief extension

Ehsaas: Facility launched to provide all services through one window

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.