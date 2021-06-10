NUST retains 1st position amongst Pakistani varsities

ISLAMABAD: Mainta-ining its coveted standing amongst the Top 400 universities of the world, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has ranked #358 as per the World University Rankings 2022 announced on June 9 by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) – a prestigious UK-based ranking agency. As many as 1300 universities from around the globe were ranked in the 18th edition of the QS rankings. Although there has been a significant increase in the number of participating universities in the new rankings, NUST has made yet another leap by being amongst 28% global higher education institutions, which reflects a 2% increase compared to the previous year.

In addition, retaining its record extending to consecutive second year, NUST has once again remained No. 1 amongst the Pakistani higher education institutions, as per the 2022 rankings that ranked a total of 11 universities from across the country.

In addition, NUST continues to hold the singular honour of being #1 in Pakistan both in the World and Asian Rankings, and the only Pakistani university in the top 360 global and 100 Asian universities. It also merits mention that based on the number of institutions ranked in the overall table, Pakistan is the 29th-most represented location in the world. —PR

