Pakistan

JS Bank, Sindh govt partner for Covid-19 vaccinations

10 Jun 2021

KARACHI: In a collaboration with the Government of Sindh, District Commissioner South Irshad Ali Sudhar, and District Health Officer Dr Raj Kumar, JS Bank lived up to its commitment of caring for the health and safety of its people through the launch of a vaccination drive for team members and their families.

The three-day vaccination drive is taking place at JS Bank’s Head Office at Shaheen Commercial Complex and covers both front and back-end members as well as their loved ones. The activity was a resounding success with long queues of people lined up for the vaccination and was well received by everyone. JS Bank family members were appreciative of the Bank having undertaken this immunization program and were grateful to the Government of Sindh for facilitating the seamless process.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamkeen Sardar Faisal, Head of HR - JS Bank said, “As a socially responsible entity, we consider it our duty to keep the safety of JS Family at the forefront of everything that we do. Our Bank is nothing without our people. This drive is a small way of showing our gratitude, and appreciation for our team and their families that are equally responsible for their successful contributions.”

The management of the Bank acknowledged and thanked Wajid Junejo – Head of Administration, Procurement, Security and Real Estate and Jamil Memon – Head of Administration and Corporate Services, for their active efforts in launching and executing the drive. —PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

