ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
AVN 87.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
HUBC 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.57%)
JSCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.73%)
KAPCO 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-4.62%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.39%)
MLCF 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
PPL 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.93%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
PTC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-2.79%)
UNITY 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (17.68%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -48.93 (-0.93%)
BR30 27,215 Decreased By ▼ -275.9 (-1%)
KSE100 47,778 Decreased By ▼ -370.36 (-0.77%)
KSE30 19,382 Decreased By ▼ -193.11 (-0.99%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Worsening power loadshedding: Shehbaz for formation of parliamentary committee

Recorder Report 10 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grave concern over the worst load shedding making lives of the people miserable amid scorching heat and sought a parliamentary committee to find solution to the worsening power shedding.

In a statement here on Wednesday, the PML-N president said the amount of load-shedding is alarming despite the excess power generation capacity in the system.

“The people are starving, the school children are fainting, this situation is deplorable and reprehensible,” he added.

He asked the PTI government to quit politics and step down from government after witnessing the shocking scenes from all over the country.

In 2018, he added that there was surplus power in the system and there was zero load shedding.

“If this government is so terrible that it cannot even manage installed capacity, it must go home and spare the people of Pakistan more misery in the heat of the entire summer to follow. If Imran Khan is incapable and incapacitated to address the dire situation, a parliamentary committee should be formed so that the opposition would do something to provide relief to the people,” he added.

He alleged that the PTI government had already put everything beyond the buying capacity of the people, from bread to electricity and everything else. “Imran Khan’s policies have rendered millions unemployed and after flour and sugar medicine, people are struggling for access to electricity despite paying heavy bills,” he maintained.

“Imran Khan has gifted the nation with a “new Pakistan” with old problem of load-shedding. Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, 14,000 MW of additional power was generated to make “Roshan Pakistan” while Imran Khan could not even run Pakistan with 14000 MW extra power,” he added.

He said that 5,500 MW of electricity was generated in Punjab alone. But, he added that over the past nine years, the so-called 350 dams of the PTI could not be built in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa from where electricity was to be supplied to the whole country.

“Far from adding a single new unit, PTI has not been able to restore power supply to the whole of Pakistan in three long years,” he further maintained, adding that the PML-N managed a reduction in line losses but this government could not maintain that reduction. He said that PML-N government had recovered 93 percent electricity bill, “but PTI government decreased it to 82 percent.”

“The present government was gifted a country that generates electricity at low cost, a country that had access to LNG. But they chose only to provide relief to ATMs instead of the public by generating expensive electricity on diesel,” he further maintained.

He pointed out that the circular debt has increased to Rs2,800 billion from Rs1,200 billion.

“The government will now find a new excuse, fabricate a new lie, write a new story of accusation and deception,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Imran Khan PTI Government PMLN

Worsening power loadshedding: Shehbaz for formation of parliamentary committee

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech ‘threat’

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: S Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

K-Electric, PLL enter into agreement

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

Federal budget tomorrow

EAD allowed to approach G20 for debt relief extension

Ehsaas: Facility launched to provide all services through one window

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.