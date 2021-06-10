ARY Laguna DHA City Karachi starts balloting, booking

KARACHI: ARY Laguna DHA City Karachi is all set to usher in a new era of the highest standards of living with a man-made beach side community offering a unique lifestyle opportunity and a solid lifetime investment.

Following the announcement for the incorporation of Escrow account payments, to make a secure and streamlined process for investors, ARY Laguna start balloting and booking on Wednesday in an event that was held at the ARY Laguna head office. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail inaugurated the first balloting session along with Chairman ARY Laguna Salman Iqbal. Also present on the ceremony were Administrator DHA, Haji Jan Mohammad Chairman ARY Group, Haji Abdul Rauf Vice Chairman ARY Group, Yaqoob Iqbal – CEO ARY Laguna and the management of ARY Laguna.

Governor Sindh appreciated the efforts of DHA and ARY. He said, “I am delighted to see DHA and ARY working together to add this modern state of art project to our city of lights, which will definitely enhance the city’s outlook and at the same time bring economic and life style benefits to many.”

Salman Iqbal said, “Alhamdulillah we have started the balloting process today and we are confident that this project will not only set the standard for a modern living but at the same time it will become a landmark project for the country’s progressive image.”—PR

