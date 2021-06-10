ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
Engineers take out protest rally against non-provision of special allowance

Recorder Report 10 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Engineers serving in the federal government’s departments, on Wednesday, staged a protest rally against non-provision of special engineering/technical allowance to them.

The protest was organised by the Federal Association of Government Engineers (FAGE), which was attended a number of engineers to urge the government for fulfilment of their demands.

They also demanded appointment of heads of various engineering departments and provision of opportunities to young engineers.

The protesters first set up a protest camp at the National Press Club and then march towards D-Chowk to record their protest but the district administration restricted them at China Chowk.

A heavy contingent of police was deployment on the occasion to avert any untoward incident.

The participants of the rally were allowed to stage a protest at China Chowk.

Protesters said that if their demands were not fulfilled they would stage pen down strike in their relevant departments.

Secretary Information FAGE Engineer Johar Ali said that engineers of the federal government, attached departments, and autonomous bodies had been left with no option but to protest against the disparity in salary and perks.

He demanded of the federal government to do away with this discrimination as promised and assured by the government in replying to the Calling Attention Notice in the National Assembly on May 24.

The association demands that special engineering/technical allowance, which is 1.5 times of the basic pay, must be incorporated in the federal budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

