ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
AVN 87.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
HUBC 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.57%)
JSCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.73%)
KAPCO 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-4.62%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.39%)
MLCF 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
PPL 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.93%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
PTC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-2.79%)
UNITY 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (17.68%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -48.93 (-0.93%)
BR30 27,215 Decreased By ▼ -275.9 (-1%)
KSE100 47,778 Decreased By ▼ -370.36 (-0.77%)
KSE30 19,382 Decreased By ▼ -193.11 (-0.99%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls on weak summer kickoff for US fuel demand

Reuters 10 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: Oil prices slipped on Wednesday after US inventory data showed a surge in gasoline inventories due to weak fuel demand following US Memorial Day weekend, traditionally the beginning of the peak summer driving season.

Brent crude futures fell 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $71.99 a barrel by 12:35 p.m. EDT (1635 GMT), having earlier touched $72.83, their highest since May 20, 2019.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 43 cents, or 0.6%, to $69.62 a barrel, after reaching $70.62, its highest since Oct. 17, 2018.

Despite a 5 million-barrel draw in crude oil last week, stocks of gasoline and other fuels rose sharply due to weak demand, according to Energy Information Administration data for the week that included the long Memorial Day holiday weekend. Product supplied fell to 17.7 million barrels per day, versus 19.1 million the week before.

“This could be canary in a coal mine at peak economic activity having occurred, but it’s early days to conclude that,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Other analysts noted, however, that the poor weather up and down the US East Coast may have reduced consumption, following a period of gasoline hoarding that artificially boosted demand during the Colonial Pipeline outage last month from a ransomware attack.

On Tuesday, the EIA forecast US fuel consumption would grow by 1.48 million bpd this year, up from a previous forecast of 1.39 million bpd.

Oil rallied earlier in the session on signs of strong fuel demand in western economies, while the prospect of Iranian supplies returning faded after the US Secretary of State said sanctions against Tehran were unlikely to be lifted.

Investors had assumed that sanctions against Iranian exports would be lifted and oil supply would increase this year as Iran’s talks with western powers on a nuclear deal progressed.

However, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that even if Iran and the United States returned to compliance with a nuclear deal, hundreds of US sanctions on Tehran would remain in place.

Oil Oil falls US fuel demand US Memorial Day

Oil falls on weak summer kickoff for US fuel demand

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech ‘threat’

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: S Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

K-Electric, PLL enter into agreement

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

Federal budget tomorrow

EAD allowed to approach G20 for debt relief extension

Ehsaas: Facility launched to provide all services through one window

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.