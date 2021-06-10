KPRA takes its registration beyond 15,000 mark

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has successfully achieved another milestone by raising its registration to 15,000 in the incumbent financial year recording over 32 percent progress compared to last year.

The KPRA was assigned the task to take the number of registered taxpayers, with the Authority, to 15,000 by the end of June 2021, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

