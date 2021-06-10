Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
10 Jun 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 9, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,208.62
High: 5,276.28
Low: 5,204.10
Net Change: (-) 44.28
Volume ('000): 1,264,016
Value ('000): 20,263,404
Makt Cap 1,458,593,348,120
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,679.92
NET CH. (-) 56.22
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,305.42
NET CH. (-) 89.40
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,765.50
NET CH. (-) 56.86
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,086.37
NET CH. (-) 58.61
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,302.76
NET CH. (-) 30.71
------------------------------------
As on: 09-June-2021
====================================
