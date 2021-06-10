KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 9, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,208.62 High: 5,276.28 Low: 5,204.10 Net Change: (-) 44.28 Volume ('000): 1,264,016 Value ('000): 20,263,404 Makt Cap 1,458,593,348,120 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,679.92 NET CH. (-) 56.22 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,305.42 NET CH. (-) 89.40 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,765.50 NET CH. (-) 56.86 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,086.37 NET CH. (-) 58.61 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,302.76 NET CH. (-) 30.71 ------------------------------------ As on: 09-June-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021