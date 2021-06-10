Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
10 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Right Despatched/
Credit on
Askari General Insurance 31.12.2020 27.50% Final Cash Dividend 9.06.2021
Company Limited
